Last Call this Season at Piccadilly

Piccadilly Flea Market remains a go-to destination for vintage treasures, handcrafted goods, local music and community connection — all housed in the Lane County Fairgrounds’ Exhibition Halls during its September-to-June run. With affordable admission, a festive atmosphere and more than 50 years of history, the market has become a fixture in Eugene’s cultural calendar.

The final market of the season takes place Sunday, June 8, with events set to resume in September.

Visitors are welcomed outside by the smell of espresso from the Most Wanted Coffee cart, then step inside to browse rows of vendor booths offering everything from antique tools to handmade jewelry. Local bands — the genre-blending Never Ever Band played in May — provide live music throughout the day. Shoppers are encouraged to bring cash, though an ATM is available at the entrance.

Owner Gwen Free, who took over operations in 2019, said interest in the market has surged since pandemic shutdowns. Free reflects on how COVID made the community miss Piccadilly more and had even larger crowds even before the shutdown. “We are two full seasons back since COVID, and our market grew while we were down,” Free says. “We have more sellers and more shoppers than we did before — by a lot. And so many more young people.”

Among the longtime vendors is Paul Wood, a freelance photographer who has sold vintage cameras and pop culture collectables at Piccadilly for more than a decade. “The people are my favorite part,” he says.

Many booths have been passed down through generations, adding to the market’s multigenerational charm and community spirit.

Vendor spaces start at $32 with a table, tablecloth and chair, or $20 for floor space only. Discounts are available for booking multiple dates. Reservations can be made in person or by calling 541-683-5589.

Piccadilly Flea Market is held monthly from September through June at the Lane County Fairgrounds’ Exhibition Halls, 796 West 13th Avenue. Early bird admission begins at 8 am for $7.50, and general admission starts at 10 am for $1.50. The market closes at 3 pm. For more information, visit PiccadillyFlea.com or email piccadillyflea@gmail.com.

