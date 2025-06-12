Activist Alert

“TO the States or any one of them, or any city of the States, Resist

much, obey little,

Once unquestioning obedience, once fully enslaved,

Once fully enslaved, no nation, state, city of this earth, ever after-

ward resumes its liberty.” — Walt Whitman

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests

• Veterans for Peace, noon to 3 pm, Friday, June 13, 7th and Pearl.

• No Kings, Rise Up for Justice Eugene, Rally at 11 am, march at noon from court house to City Hall/Alton Baker, Saturday, June 14, Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse, 405 East 8th Avenue; and noon to 3 pm in Veneta, 126 and Territorial Hwy, noon to 4 pm in Corvallis, Saturday, June 14, 120 NW 4th Street. A national day of action and mass mobilization in response to increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption from Trump and his allies, Invisible Eugene/Springfield, Activist Coalition of Eugene Springfield, NoKings.org.

Weekly/Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 11 am to noon, Mondays, corner of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Protest U.S.-supported genocide in Palestine, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, Mondays, oppose U.S. aid to Israel, 405 East 8th Avenue at Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Nonviolent Assembly Protesting Dissolution of Our Constitutional Rights, 10 am to 2 pm, Saturdays, 211 East 7th Avenue.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area.

