Hawai’i in Springfield

Say “aloha” to Springfield Public Library’s summer reading program with its Hawaiian opening celebration Wednesday, June 18. Aloha, Summer! welcomes you into the library with modern and traditional hula dancing performed by Hālau Hula O Nā Pua O Hawai’i Nei, a Eugene-based dance studio, to inspire your summer reading journey. The library’s summer reading program hosts celebrations, reading challenges and incentives and prizes for families through the months of June, July and August. Mindy Linder, the Springfield community engagement specialist, says the summer reading program is for more than just kids: “It’s an all ages, all backgrounds program.” Adults can win a free book after completing a read-through, while children under 12 earn a free book upon signing up for the program. All ages of readers earn points by completing assignments, which can be spent on library-supplied prizes. Linder hopes for an all-ages turnout to the Aloha, Summer! celebration. She says, “What’s best for tiny humans is to see their elders and parents in the community and be able to model themselves after their community.” Additionally, Hālau Hula O Nā Pua O Hawai’i Nei will offer step-by-step instructions on how to perform a hula dance. “The best way to build community,” Linder says, “is through the arts.”

Aloha, Summer! is 10:30 am Wednesday, June 18, at Springfield Public Library, 225 5th Street, Springfield. Free.

Get the Eugene Weekly in your inbox! Local journalism delivered directly via email each Thursday. Name Email EW Extra (Every Tuesday) Activist Alert

Local & Vocal (Every Thursday) What's Happening (Entertainment & Events)

Featured Local Savings