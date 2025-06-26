“I do not know of any salvation for society except through eccentrics, misfits, dissenters, people who protest.” — William O. Douglas, U.S. Supreme Court justice
Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Trainings and Protests
• No Kings Since 1776 pop-up protest, Indivisible, noon to 1:30 pm, Friday, July 4, 405 East 8th Avenue (across from Whole Foods); family friendly peaceful protest, all are welcome. Protest signs, costumes, caricatures encouraged, please no fireworks.
• Rally to Save Our Social Security! Noon to 1pm July 8, corner of Coburg Road and Oakmont Way, HandsOffSocialSecurity.org.
• Volunteer with 50501 — medics, de-escalators, etc., needed. Linktr.ee/50501eugene. Contribute to financing permits and other items for local 50501 protests by searching Eugene 50501 on GoFundMe.
Weekly/Ongoing
• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.
• Protest U.S.-supported genocide in Palestine, 4:30 pm to 6 pm, Mondays, oppose U.S. aid to Israel, 405 East 8th Avenue at Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse.
• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.
• Veterans for Peace, noon to 1 pm, Fridays, 7th and Pearl.
• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.
• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.
• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 3:30 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.
• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, resources available to teach people how to disrupt ICE raids in their area. Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!