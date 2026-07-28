Eugene-Springfield Labor Speaks Against War

Eugene Springfield Solidarity Network (ESSN) has organized a series of rallies against the ongoing U.S. military efforts in Iran and Palestine, with the partnership of labor unions such as SEIU Local 085 and also AFSCME retirees. The first rally of the series, titled “Money for Workers Not War,” was held July 25 at Eugene City Hall. The event drew about 36 people, with various labor unions and non-labor groups coming to support.

“All movements are more successful, significantly, when organized labor and unions are involved — that’s been proven through history,” says Lonnie Douglas, organizer and board member for the EESN. “The problem today is that 90 percent of workers do not have a union, and that 10 percent of workers who do have a union are no longer in the community like they used to be.”

SEIU retired and active members, Teamsters, SEIU Local 085 representing the University of Oregon’s classified members and Springfield Education Association together with Veterans for Peace, Chapter 159 all gathered for the rally.

Douglas says that he was underwhelmed with the event’s attendance, but was grateful for the folks that showed up. In May, ESSN held an Ice-Out Rally that drew over 300 protesters; Douglas says the main difference between that organizational effort and the first rally is the endorsements he received from labor unions.

“Go to your staff, go to your union leadership, your stewards and just ask them, ‘Hey, why weren’t we there? Why weren’t we participating,’” Douglas says. “That’s how we get labor back involved. We have to start setting the expectation as unionists.”

Brandon Ferguson, president of Springfield Education Association opened his remarks asking the audience about the annual expected nationwide costs to end homelessness, fund free public higher education and fund a federal jobs guarantee — a total of around $820 billion, nearly half of the allotted funding for the 2027 Pentagon budget, which is projected at $1.5 trillion.

“Our schools are running on skeleton crews and we’re probably going to see more cuts before it gets better,” Ferguson said. “And for what? What’s more important than raising the next generation of Oregonians, or Americans? Is it more important than bombing the next generation of Iranian girls? More important than starving the next generation of Palestinians?”

Annie McVay, ESSN secretary and Local 085 member, spoke on behalf of the classified staff union at the University of Oregon.

“We need to have that partnership. I see so much, not only war, but all the other things that these huge corporations, that these huge oligarchs are investing in — everything is because it’s about money,” McVay said. “They’re making money off of human suffering, which should be illegal.”

Twila Jacobsen, the elected president of SEIU Local 503 Sub-Local 001, attended the rally. Jacobsen says she was involved with anti-war activism starting with the Vietnam War and has continued advocating for nonviolence and peace through her life.

Jacobsen said in her time as a union representative and anti-war activist, the role of unions historically for antiwar efforts have been inconsistent. “The role of unions in Central America was not a very positive one, but there’s a big variety of people in labor unions and there’s also been a big effort in increasing our approach to seeing different connections and the intersectionality of this.”

She continued, “More and more we’re hearing the message. So the waste of funds could go towards food stamps, to medical care. You know, all the things unions need to hold onto as much as they can and help create better working conditions.”

EESN’s second rally, “Money for Housing, Health Care and Infrastructure Not War,” is scheduled for noon Saturday, August 29 at Springfield City Hall.