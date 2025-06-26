Pride Weekend in Eugene

From free HIV testing to tattoo flash fundraisers to a worship service celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, Eugene celebrates the diversity of Pride. The annual Eugene Pride celebration is Saturday, June 28, at the Lane Events Center, but there are even more events where folks can celebrate Pride.

Let’s start with Friday checking out the Pride Block Party for National HIV Testing Day held by HIV Alliance with support from Eugene Cultural Services, PeaceHealth and Eugene Pride. Last year was their first time putting this on — offering free HIV testing and performances with a good vibe downtown. There will be drag shows at 5 pm and 7 pm hosted by Karess Ann Slaughter and Nicole Serenity Storm.

People who receive a positive test can start HIV treatment and be connected to ongoing care immediately. According to the Oregon Health Authority, there were an estimated 8,220 people living with HIV in Oregon in

2022. Of those individuals, it is estimated 1,110 people are undiagnosed. Head to Kesey Square in downtown Eugene between 4 pm and 8 pm on June 27. Find out more at HIVAlliance.org.

In the Whiteaker area, Whiteaker Tattoo Collective will be hosting a charity tattoo event with pre-drawn flash tattoo designs benefiting TransPonder, a transgender-founded nonprofit organization providing support, resources and education.

Tattoo Events in the Fence is 1 pm to 7 pm Friday, June 27, at Whiteaker Tattoo Collective, 995 West 7th Avenue, wrapping up with a drag show at 6 pm, featuring Miss Audacity Von Karma and Eve Ville from the Imperial Sovereign Court of the Emerald Empire and Roseveil Amore Vanguard — Miss Gay Emerald 2025-2026.

What would be the most Eugenean way of getting to Pride? Hop on your bike. Shift Community Cycles is hosting an all-ages group ride to the Eugene Pride celebration. As their mission is “to empower people on bicycles and underserved communities of Lane County,” the Shift-led group will meet Saturday, June 28, at Sladden Park at 11 am, biking alongside the Willamette River on the way to the festival.

Once at the Eugene Pride celebration, you can find free food being served by a group of 14 different faith communities, including St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, which will be serving a pancake breakfast and coffee, near the outdoor vendor area. They will be there to serve breakfast, PB&J, water and snacks Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm. They are offering free refreshments so that you do not need to worry about being hungry as you celebrate and enjoy the day at Eugene Pride.

Also, the Lane County History Museum, located at the Fairgrounds, will be open for Pride. LCHM Executive Director Keith Lohse says the museum will have information panels on the historic LGBTQ space Gertrude’s Cafe and a timeline of Oregon’s gay history. He adds, “We will also have a Twin Peaks themed photo opp and photos of past Pride attendees up, along with some give-aways, including our ever popular mustache stickers.”

Pride doesn’t end when Eugene Pride wraps up. On Sunday, folks of faith can celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride with a special worship service at the First United Methodist Church of Eugene at 10 am. The lead pastor, Rev. Ryan Scott, is the first openly gay pastor to serve the church’s congregation, and the church has other LGBTQ+ people taking on leadership roles. “At First Church, we go beyond just saying ‘All are welcome.’ We work to advocate, include and show up for the LGBTQ+ community in all that we do,” Scott says in a press release.

At 11:45 am, following the service, there is a screening of 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture, “a documentary film about how the word ‘homosexual’ was wrongly inserted into the Bible,” Scott tells Eugene Weekly.

Check out more events happening during Pride weekend at Calendar.eugeneweekly.com.

