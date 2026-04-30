On May 6, Eugene multimedia artist Cassie Taylor live-paints Wisconsin folk singer-songwriter Willy Porter at Tsunami Books. Taylor, a full-time artist, renders live music performances several times a month at various venues in town. She often paints near the stage in view of the spectators, and then offers the final product for sale to the musicians or an audience member. Taylor says her live-painting approach varies across concerts and the style of music. Her method typically starts by priming the canvas with a tone or color, “And then I go straight into it while they’re playing,” she says. Her works are loose and expressive, with strong post-impressionist and expressionist influences. Her palette includes burnt oranges, ochres, reds and yellows. Musicians often move when they perform, and she says that challenge is part of the fun. “There’s an energy coming off of these people because they’re playing music, and to make art, you need to have a source of energy,” Taylor says. “If the vibe is right, it feeds this creative force that you can tap into.” The music, she says, “feeds inspiration.” Porter returns to Eugene behind Humans in a Room, a live album released last year. Cellist Mai Bloomfield (Jason Mraz, Raining Jane) accompanies Porter at the show.

Cassie Taylor live-paints Willy Porter and Mai Bloomfield 7:30 pm Wednesday, May 6, at Tsunami Books, 2585 Willamette Street. Tickets are $29.50 and are available at TsunamiBooks.org. The concert is all-ages.