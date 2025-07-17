Celebrate Earth’s Mysteries at Oregon Geo Fest

Join Five Elements Gem and Mineral as they host the annual Oregon Geo Fest to celebrate Earth’s historical beauty and ageless mysteries. For a one-day family fun event on Sunday, July 20, visitors will engage with our planet’s oldest geofossils. Five Elements Gem and Mineral Owner Robert Wells says he will provide an open space of learning and education about our beloved planet. “I encourage exploring Earth’s deep mysteries. I like to teach people. Education is built into my business,” he adds. Oregon Geo Fest is an open space for the community to build a deeper connection with the planet. With free admission for all ages, the event at Broadway Center will have live music, food carts, prize drawings and children’s activities like panning for gold and checking out the Springfield Thunder Egg Rock Club. An assortment of minerals, crystals, gems and fossils from around the world will be available at exhibition booths. Whether you are visiting to expand your illustrious mineral collection or looking to gain new knowledge on our planet and share time with family and friends, Oregon Geo Fest has a place for all.

Oregon Geo Fest is 11 am to 5 pm, July 20, at Broadway Center, 2100 West Broadway. The event is free and open to all ages.

