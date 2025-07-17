“Yes, and” is improv theater and comedy’s animating principle. Your scene partner says you’re in a dentist’s office, another adds “[Yes, and] a dragon is in the corner.” Rather than saying, “No, that’s absurd,” you must say “[Yes, and] it’s a good thing I brought my sword.” That’s the challenge of it; that’s the sport. On Sunday, June 20, Eugene improv troupe No Script Society presents WNSS TV-Live Improv Comedy Meets Public Access Cable Show at 255 Madison. In it, No Script Society will “Yes, and” their way through typical cable access fare: Weird talk shows, bizarre local news, inventors presenting their strange gizmos and more, all with topics and ideas offered by the audience. Think old Wayne’s World skits or Weird Al’s movie UHF (1989). In the second half, No Script Society member and show producer Michael Rucker says the troupe will improvise a late-night cable access B-horror or sci-fi movie, with audience suggestions as their starting point. Rucker says No Script Society has been around in one form or another since shortly before the pandemic. Since then, the group, with about a dozen improvisers at each show, has become more active, performing at Very Little Theatre in south Eugene, with occasional shows at other venues. If you come to an improv show, Rucker says, expect it “to be weird. Turn off your brain and be open.” To try it for yourself, Rucker says, attend a No Script Society Open Improv Jam at VLT. Rucker says newcomers shouldn’t “feel any pressure” if they don’t want to interact with the performers. He adds, however, that there are ample opportunities to offer input. “Come and try improv or just watch,” Rucker adds. “Just keep an open mind. It can get kind of out there.’”

No Script Society’s WNSS TV-Live Improv Comedy Meets Public Access Cable Show is 6 pm Sunday, July 20, at 255 Madison, 255 Madison Street. Admission is $5, but no one is turned away for lack of funds. The next No Script Society Open Improv Jam is 1 pm, Saturday, July 26, at VLT, 2350 Hilyard Street. Free.

