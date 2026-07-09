A Comic, a Guitar and a Puppet Walk into a Bar…

Demi Adejuyigbe is a talented and versatile British-American writer, comedian, filmmaker, podcaster and musician with an extensive writing portfolio that includes The Good Place, The Late Late Show with James Corden and an Emmy nomination for his writing in The Amber Ruffin Show.

Adejuyigbe describes his upcoming spoken word and music act at the Oregon Country Fair as a variety of songs “written as comedic bits,” spanning from various themes such as “the theme of a holiday or nostalgic play.” During intermission, he brings out an “improvised character,” which he compares to a puppet.

His musical parodies have caused an uproar across the internet, playing on popular artists such as Lana Del Rey and Will Smith. He famously created the annual “21st of September” video series, where he danced to increasingly elaborate productions of Earth, Wind & Fire’s song “September” in order to raise over $1 million for charity.

Adejuyigbe recalls that he always enjoyed figuring out music. “I remember when I was in fourth grade and would spend lunch in the music room, just sort of trying to teach myself to play piano.”

Music was something that he enjoyed as a listener, and he found joy in being able to break complex musical stanzas and puzzling them back together. “It’s nice to have those skills in my repertoire and be able to just pick up an instrument and be like, let me try and write something with this.”

He primarily played the drums, and mentioned that it was his interest since he was in the eighth grade, but has tried picking up new instruments often. He also plays the guitar, the piano and the keytar — a portable electronic keyboard that can be worn, similar to a guitar.

“I just really enjoy the idea of tinkering with instruments and knowing the foundations of a few instruments allows you to pick up the other ones; if you know guitar, you know how the basics of a violin work, if you know how the piano works, you can kind of figure out an accordion,” Adejuyigbe says.

As he adds the lyrics to his songs, he always makes sure to add a “twist.” Adejuyigbe is also a co-host of a musical comedy podcast that has been centered around analyzing and fixing popular hit songs — all with a twist.

He has been performing for various audiences since 2013, and has released his first major solo comedy special, “Demi Adejuyigbe’s Going to Do One (1) Backflip” on the streaming platform DROPOUT TV.

Demi Adejuyigbe performs 1 pm to 1:50 pm July 10 and 1:30 pm to 2:20 pm July 11 at the Oregon Country Fair.

Loading…