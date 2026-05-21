The Brainiac

A few years ago, Eugene comedian Rudy Tyburczy was diagnosed with a low-level malignant brain tumor, which has since been removed. May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month, and on May 22 at Art House, Tyburczy performs Tumor Humor, a live comedy fundraiser for the Massachusetts-based National Brain Tumor Society (NTBS). Tyburczy’s treatment is ongoing, including regular MRIs, one of which — his eighth this year — he’ll have a few days before the performance. He calls his tumor “Tommy,” and says, “Glad he’s out of there. It’s been challenging, and life has been slower, but that’s OK. I’m just glad I can still do things and also crack jokes. It may not be in the same way,” he adds, “but I’m doing the things I love, and that’s a friggin gift.” Ashlyn Moon, NTBS assistant director of development and community events, says funds raised at the performance will help fuel groundbreaking research, support services for the brain tumor community and NTBS advocacy. “Finding humor in the face of a difficult diagnosis can be very therapeutic for some members of our community,” Moon says. “Rudy’s ability and desire to turn his personal experience into an event to raise funds and awareness for the mission of the National Brain Tumor Society is a beautiful thing to see, and we are incredibly grateful for his support this Brain Tumor Awareness Month.” For even more medical-related laughs, Eugene’s only dentist comedian, Bert Walpack, joins Tyburczy on the bill.

Tumor Humor: Live Comedy with Rudy Tyburczy is 8 pm Friday, May 22, at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show, and available at EugeneArtHouse.com.