Bleepin’ Funny: A Tsunami Books Benefit

Live a little and laugh a lot at the upcoming Bleepin’ Funny comedy benefit show, to fundraise for Tsunami Books’ efforts to purchase its building after three decades of paying rent. On Saturday, May 30, Leigh Anne Jasheway, an icon of Eugene’s comedy scene, brings a comedic showcase like no other to Tsunami. As a comic for over 30 years, Jasheway has continued to promote comedy and its importance in the community. Bleepin’ Funny is Jasheway’s relatively family-friendly comedy and improv show, where all performances are by donation only and benefit causes around Eugene. Comics “bleep” themselves so kids can come, but everyone can still enjoy the humor. With 10 different comedians ready to perform on Saturday, viewers are not only going to get a good laugh, but they’re also directly supporting the folks of Tsunami Books and their efforts to purchase their storefront. As a “clean-ish progressive comedy show,” Jasheway says viewers can expect an untraditional comedy performance with popular women comedians and members of the LGBTQ+ community, welcoming in anyone looking for a good laugh. “I commit to equity, equality, diversity and community on my stage. Everyone is welcome,” Jasheway says.

Bleepin’ Funny: A Benefit for Tsunami Books is 5 pm to 7 pm Saturday, May 30, at Tsunami Books, located at 2585 Willamette Street. Admission is by donation.