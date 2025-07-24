Slant — Sharing is caring 

• For nearly 40 years, Eugene-based documentarian Tim Lewis has been chronicling protests from the timber wars to pesticide rallies to the World Trade Association to social issues in the Whiteaker. Now the University of Oregon Libraries, with Lewis’ blessing, want to preserve his footage of “subcultures and movements that advocated for radical environmentalism, alternative communities and police accountability, offering an inside perspective rarely covered by the mass media.” To contribute to preserving social protest history in the Pacific Northwest, find the campaign at DuckFunder.uoregon.edu.

• It’s the middle of summer in Eugene, and that means Lane County Fair is in town July 23 through 27. Whether you’re throwing up after a carnival ride, losing at ring toss or petting adorable animals while watching children ruthlessly sell their livestock, you’re sure to have a lovely time. Check out hours of local authors on topics from history to science fiction. And while you’re in-between Ferris wheel runs, spectate the Alaskan racing pigs or professional motocross and trampoline shows, or go ahead and get funky with musical acts Chingy and Smashmouth (among others). Don’t forget to chow down on all the best fair food while you’re there. This weekend is your excuse to pig out on corndogs and have a blast with your date, friends or inner child (or your actual child).

• From the little paper that could files: We came home from the national AAN Publishers conference with a second place award for our (spicy) EW Extra Tuesday email newsletter, two honorable mentions in photography and explanatory reporting, and a lifetime achievement award for longtime EW owner Anita Johnson. Then we jaunted off to the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association where we swept the news reporting category for associate members with a first for Editor Camilla Mortensen for her story “Stung,” on the EW embezzlement, a second for former reporter Emerson Brady for her ride-along with the Trauma Intervention Program, and a third for Catalyst Journalism Project reporter Emily Rogers for her story on the removal of a homeless camp in Cottage Grove — and more! Finally, former Catalyst reporter and EW intern Eliza Aronson took second place — and a cash prize — for the prestigious Baker Family Public Service Journalism Award for her work covering the roofie incidents at the University of Oregon. Aronson was competing against papers across the state, regardless of size, and The Oregonian took first. The judges wrote, “This reporting was what this award was created for” and “simply dynamite.” EW’s portion of the prize — $1,500 — will go to paying our interns stipends for their work.

• This week in politics, Lane County “proudly” announced in a press release the approval of a tax incentive for Sierra Pacific Industries (the owners of what was Seneca timber), calling the approval of a $253 million Oregon Strategic Investment Program application “a significant step forward in regional economic development.” Also, Lane County Republicans are trying to get folks to stop the contract renewal of the low barrier Navigation Center off River Road. Support helping those in need by letting the Lane County Commission know we need to help unhoused people at lcbcccom@lanecountyor.gov.

• This week in online extra EW news, local wine merchant, wine jazz bar owner and rabblerouser in the best possible way Boris “Bo” Wiedenfeld-Needham announced his intention to run for Congress against Rep. Val Hoyle. Snowden reporter Seira Kitagawa talked with him about his Japanese kissa wine bar and his upcoming run for office. Also in online extras, check out Savannah Brown’s interview with Josh A. Dawson, who plays Quincy Jones in MJ the Musical currently at the Hult Center, about his own career and Michael Jackson’s (more controversial one) as well as her “exclusive dressing room” interview with Jordan Markus who plays MJ himself at EugeneWeekly.com. Savannah was feeling chatty, so you can also read her interview with Sixpence None the Richer about their hit song “Kiss Me” before they played the McDonald Theatre July 23.

• And in other news, Oregon Coast Beach Connection was first to report that Ken Kesey’s former beach home (Key-Sea) is for sale near Yachats. It’s going for just south of $700,000 if you have a great notion for a seaside retreat. And conservatives, celebrate! The Register-Guard announced it is bringing back letters to the editor. (You can keep writing to us, though. It’s fun.)

• Malcolm Jamal Warner and Ozzy Osbourne in the same week? WTF, planet? Is it because Mercury is retrograde? Also in WTF, The New York Times is reporting that the Trump administration’s EPA “has drafted a plan to repeal a fundamental scientific finding that gives the United States government its authority to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions and fight climate change.” More WTF is the news of the young Black man who says he was chased from the Lane County Fair to a church parking lot where he collapsed, despite the Eugene police saying he wasn’t suspected of anything related to a previous day’s shooting. He has filed a lawsuit against Lane County, the Lane County Sheriffs Mounted Posse and private security company Iron Shield alleging racial profiling.

