Play Ball!

Eugeneans who want to show some love and support youth sports: Riley Rink, a 12-year-old catcher from Eugene, has been selected as a finalist in the nationwide Youth Athlete of the Year competition. The winner will take home a cash award of $25,000, but more importantly, Rink’s mother Amy Rink says it is a national honor recognizing heart, drive and leadership in young athletes. The competition is supported by V Foundation, Sports Illustrated, 3Brand and Why Not You Foundation.

“He is so quiet and a calm guy,” his mother says. She says that the catcher is under a lot of pressure during games, and she was surprised at first that Riley seems to handle the high pressure calmly and well.

Rink played football for several years before starting his baseball career not too long ago; he is in his third season as a catcher for Churchill Babe Ruth 12U. It is not always easy to start a new sport, but Rink has shown dedication, his mom says.

“He worked his butt off. He goes to school, comes home and then nothing but baseball,” Amy Rink says. She adds that youth sports are about so much more than playing a game and that it is the community that loves and lifts youth athletes up as they strive to be better.

Voting for Youth Athlete of the Year opened on July 28 and goes until August 7. Rink needs enough support to remain in the top 20 in the division to move on to the next rounds. To help Riley Rink win National Youth Athlete of the Year, supporters can cast a vote at VoteRiley.com once per day (meaning you can vote every day).

“He knows his part of the game,” Amy Rink says of her son’s skills.

Vote for Riley Rink at VoteRiley.com. If Rink is selected as the Youth Athlete of the Year, he will receive a $25,000 award from the program supported by V Foundation, Sports Illustrated, 3 Brand and Why Not You Foundation.

Featured Local Savings