A Full Day of Hitting the Trails

The 4 am alarm is not for everybody, and neither is the run itself, but for the 193 hearty souls who have registered, that is the start time for the annual Waldo 100K Ultramarathon August 2. In 2002, when the ultramarathon was first organized, Lewis Taylor, a board member for Waldo Ultras, notes that the race was called the “Where’s Waldo 100K,” but the Where’s Waldo? title is trademarked, and the people at DreamWorks Distribution Limited threatened to sue for copyright infringement. Registration for this year’s run is complete, but Lewis says anybody can still participate in the race as a volunteer at any one of 10 aid stations. “The best way to see the Waldo 100K is to volunteer,” he explains. “The volunteers make that race happen.” And if you are a volunteer who might want to register to run in the future, Taylor notes that this ultramarathon will be an eye-opener for you. “This is not a beginner ultra,” he says. Indeed, this ultra marathon features an elevation gain of over 11,000 feet with an equal amount of loss. The course is primarily single-track trails with three major climbs exceeding 2,000 feet each and two minor climbs over 1,000 feet. The race starts and ends at Willamette Pass Ski Area at 5,120 feet, with the highest point at the top of Maiden Peak at 7,818 feet. It is, Taylor says, an “old-school ultra.” The race is owned by the nonprofit Waldo Ultras and operated as a fundraiser for the Willamette Pass Ski Patrol as well as the local search and rescue and ham radio groups. — Dan Buckwalter

The Waldo 100K Ultramarathon starts 4 am Saturday, August 2. The race begins and ends at Willamette Pass Ski Area, Hwy 58 exit south of Eugene. For more information about being a volunteer at the race, visit Waldo100K.org.

