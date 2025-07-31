Forest Mountain Lion: An Immersive Musical Experience

Love and Other Acts of Subversion is Eugene musician Forest Mountain Lion’s new album, released July 25 and streaming on all platforms. The music asks the question, “What kind of world do we want to create?” The new album’s “animist folk rock” style puts themes of spiritual connections, love and nature at the heart of the music. The album intends to bring the community together and spread the importance of our harsh realities of the modern world — constant manipulation, mental health struggles, environmental and climate destruction, and government control. Forest describes his lyrics as “the clothes” to his music, while “breaking through barriers.” The Love and Other Acts of Subversion album release event at 7 pm Thursday, July 31, will feature an art installation, with all the paintings married to a specific song on the album. The paintings will be unveiled for the first time at the event at the New Zone Gallery. Featured artist Hosanna White painted the album cover using pigments uniquely sourced from Oregon soils, while local artist Asante Riverwind created paintings to intertwine each of the nine songs on the album. The animist folk rock band will play a handful of songs from the album, along with special guests ANUMI (Annemarie Hoffman), Cory Lopez and Kyler Mello. Limited edition art and lyric booklets will also be available for attendees. Ask yourself, what kind of world do we want in the future? — Corin Antonio

