Block Rockin’ Beats

Before the pandemic, the Whiteaker Block Party, a large street festival held the first Saturday in August, celebrated perhaps Eugene’s most “Eugene” of all neighborhoods, filled with bars, restaurants and music venues. COVID helped put an end to it, but this year, a scaled-down Block Party returns August 9, with a series of shows at different venues in the area, known collectively as the Unofficial Whiteaker Block Party. Hop Valley joins the fun with reggae-rock (and frequent Best of Eugene winner) band Sol Seed at 4:30 pm at the Hop Valley Tasting Room. Local rapper and poet M5 Vibe and Eugene acoustic musician Forest Mountain Lion support the show, along with art, vendors and games. The concert is free before 6:30 pm. At 7 pm at Sam Bond’s, Eugene’s Bendrethegiant performs with Portland’s No Soap Radio, along with New Body Electric, also from Portland, and Morgan Paris Lanza from Seattle. Styles at Sam Bond’s that night include pop, soul, R&B, electronic, jazz and more. Then, at 8:30 pm at The Hybrid Gallery, Eugene’s Soul Vibrator performs with Whiteaker Hot Club and Tug and the Heart Strings for a night of soul, funk, R&B, hot jazz and swing. Eugene jam band Upstate Trio performs at 9 pm at Blairally Vintage. — Will Kennedy

