A ’90s Mixtape Meets The Bard

The Bard has enjoyed center stage this summer with several community theater groups, and now it’s Pegasus Playhouse’s turn. On August 15, Pegasus in downtown Springfield begins a six-performance run of Midsummer, A Musical. It is an original production scored by Scott Frazier-Maskiell, director and Pegasus founder. It’s guaranteed to be the only Shakespeare-related production locally with a ’90s mixtape of folk rock and a live band to carry the tunes. Frazier-Maskiell also notes that this musical subtly and reverently explores queer lifestyles, not unlike the hit TV sitcom Schitt’s Creek, which ran from 2015 to 2020. “We’re just trying to show the world as it should be,” Frazier-Maskiell says. Pegasus Playhouse opened in 2019 and has been working with children and adults alike in camps and productions. Of Midsummer, A Musical’s 13-member adult cast, Frazier-Maskiell says, “It’s almost been like adult summer camp. It’s been a terrific experience.” — Dan Buckwalter

Midsummer, A Musical is 7 pm Friday and Saturday August 15, 16, and 22, 23 and 6 pm Sunday August 17 and 24 at Pegasus Playhouse, 402 Main Street, Springfield. Tickets $17 to $25 at PegasusPlayHouse.com.

