The Night Never Ends

Eve James as Barbara, and Zach Wergeland as Johnny in ‘Night of the Living Dead Live.’ Photo by Lexy Menjivar-Grueskin.

Indie horror film Night of the Living Dead (1968) comes live to Very Little Theatre’s stage. Director Adam Leonard is obsessed with horror, so the adaptation from George A. Romero’s 1968 film was a unique challenge. The play’s first act follows the film’s plot, while the second act descends into a chaotic campy world asking all the “what ifs?” Such as, “What if the women were in charge of the situation?” Leonard asks. The costume and set department took creative liberty, as Leonard was not interested in directly recreating the film, but instead reimagining. “They took a look at a lot of the different social groups that existed in the ’60s,” Leonard says, “so they decided to make costumes that different members of the cast represented.” He also worked with a cast member to film footage that plays alongside the actors, and with a voice coach and choreographer for a surprise at the end. The audition process attracted a similarly horror-obsessed gang, he says. “It really formed a community of people that had similar interests and goals and ideals.” Some of Leonard’s creative choices were made in effort to keep the show family friendly, and he hopes the hype around Halloween and the nostalgia will attract people new to the theater.

Night of the Living Dead Live is 7:30 pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 through Oct. 10, Friday and Saturday Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 and 2 pm Sundays Oct. 1 through Oct. 18 at Very Little Theatre, 2350 Hilyard Street. Tickets are $29 for adults, $23 for students and available at TheVLT.com.