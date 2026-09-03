Rose’s Turn

Some of the most impressive theater out there comes from the whimsical enthusiasm of youth. Rose Children’s Theatre has been in Eugene since 1978, offering seasonal plays, theater classes and workshops for children in second through 12th grade. In 2026, the winter workshops — which typically include sessions on acting, musical theater and such — have expanded to include behind-the-scenes classes, where students learn all about tech, costuming and even stage management.

Between the opportunities to act in plays and participate in workshops, RCT President Katie Waugh says children are exposed “to all of these different opportunities that theater has, and the skills that come with it: being able to be in front of a group of people and share your ideas, to present yourself, to be able to have that public speaking experience, to build that camaraderie.”

RCT has also recently established a buddy system, where younger kids are partnered with older kids who have been there longer so everyone is safe, included and has a friend. Along with giving children a platform to express themselves on stage, RCT received a grant in 2026 to transport students from around Eugene elementary schools to watch the performances for free, giving many children their first ever experience attending live theater. While RCT has historically only directed one play in the fall, demand was so high that it added a second show to the season and continued the tradition this year, with Annie and James and the Giant Peach Jr. running at The Wildish in November (though registration is full).

RCT also holds winter workshops, an audition-only spring play and summer camps.

For workshops, summer camps and performance schedules, visit RoseChildrensTheatre.org or call 458-215-0220.