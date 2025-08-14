A Unique Multi-Media Comedy Experience

A one-of-a-kind comedy show calling itself a “mind-bending journey of experimentation, laughter and healing” is coming to the Art House Friday, August 15. The show is called The Dose and features three comedians, a DJ and other entertainers. Thanks to its enticing visuals and mixed media entertainment, The Dose is perfect for a psychedelic experience. The hour-and-a-half long show is hosted by headlining comedian and psychedelic connoisseur Steve Gillespie, who is accompanied by his touring partner, Nic Dean, and regional comedian Hazel Jae. Comedians will be on-stage and interacting with DJ n3ilface throughout the show. Gillespie says, The Dose is “unique and very funny. We have great comedians on the show.” Gillespie has hosted The Dose on tour in 25 cities, and calls it “an all-around great time.” The 8 pm show quickly sold out, but many tickets remain for the 10:15 pm performance. There will be a pre-show DJ set when doors open at 9:45 pm, where audience members are also welcome to perform. Audience members also can look out for The Dose merchandise and mushroom-related products from the vendor “Unknown Source.” The show relies on the community to practice safety and take care of one another. “We’ve had very good experiences with this community as far as being cool and taking care of each other,” Gillespie says. — Ruby Duncan

The Dose: A Psychedelic Comedy Experience is10:15 pm, Friday, August 15, at the Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Doors 9:45 pm. Tickets start at $22 online or $25 at the door, and are available at EugeneArtHouse.com where you can also view their promo video. If you are interested in performing in the 9:45 pm pre-show, reach out to thedosecomedshow@gmail.com.

