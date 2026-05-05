‘Cowards Barricade’

A small protest outside the downtown Eugene Federal Building was met with heavy federal and local police presence on April 29 as a new heavy-duty steel security fence was erected on the property.

The fence comes after countless protests against unjust Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the area including the Jan. 30 protest that was declared a riot by the Eugene Police Department. The Federal Building is home to an ICE field office.

Protesters say this new fence will prevent them from exercising their First Amendment right to protest and will obscure ICE operations from observers.