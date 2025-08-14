Activist Alert

‘In the largest sense, every work of art is protest… A lullaby is a propaganda song and any three-year-old knows it… A hymn is a controversial song — sing one in the wrong church: you’ll find out.’ — Pete Seeger

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Talks, Trainings and Protests

• Protest Jerry Seinfeld at the Hult Center, 6 pm to 7 pm, Friday August 15, 7th and Willamette, bring signs and care. Seinfeld commented “I don’t care about Palestine” in February in response to a man making a peace sign and saying, “Free Palestine.”

• To replace the mainstream parties with a party Of, By, and For the people, We the People Party Lane County meet August 22 and every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Fill Your Community Cup Bloc Party, 11 am to 3 pm, Sunday, August 24, Armitage Park, the field to the left of the bathrooms. Free plants, snacks, activities and more.

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue.

• Ongoing informational action on Avelo: The Deportation Airline. To learn more about the national campaign against Avelo: Visit StopAvelo.org. To join in protests to encourage travelers to boycott Avelo: Send an email to AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

