Protesters gather Mondays 10 am, all four corners of 29th and Willamette. Photo by Sherrill Kirchhoff.

Activist Alert

Protests, activism and more around Lane County

‘In the largest sense, every work of art is protest… A lullaby is a propaganda song and any three-year-old knows it… A hymn is a controversial song — sing one in the wrong church: you’ll find out.’ — Pete Seeger

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Talks, Trainings and Protests

• Protest Jerry Seinfeld at the Hult Center, 6 pm to 7 pm, Friday August 15, 7th and Willamette, bring signs and care. Seinfeld commented “I don’t care about Palestine” in February in response to a man making a peace sign and saying, “Free Palestine.” 

 • To replace the mainstream parties with a party Of, By, and For the people, We the People Party Lane County meet August 22 and every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me

Fill Your Community Cup Bloc Party, 11 am to 3 pm, Sunday, August 24, Armitage Park, the field to the left of the bathrooms. Free plants, snacks, activities and more.  

Ongoing

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.  

Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue.

Ongoing informational action on Avelo: The Deportation Airline. To learn more about the national campaign against Avelo: Visit StopAvelo.org. To join in protests to encourage travelers to boycott Avelo: Send an email to AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

