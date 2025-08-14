Go Fish or Go Home

The Capricorn Manor opens its doors to the community for Mermaids Unite — an excuse to leave our lower limbs at the door and roleplay as aquatic creatures for a few hours of the day. Capricorn Manor is a fantasy Victorian event venue, located in Drain, 40 miles south of Eugene, that hosts events from parties to weddings to retreats. “We’re really all about making things successful for the community to get together in a positive way, but also working together to think of ways to build people up, especially in the arts,” says Amy Beard of Capricorn Manor. The event is free, but the manor will be accepting donations for future festivities. Beard says she collaborated with Shantel Calveneau to throw a surprise party for Calveneau’s daughter, Taisha Allen who has attended past parties at Capricorn Manor and repeatedly advocated for a mermaid-themed event. She is nonverbal and primarily communicates through sign language. Beard says the main objective of the mermaid party is “to give this young woman who, in a lot of ways, is isolated from normal, pure things that other kids or young adults take for granted.” The event will feature a variety of booths and vendors, while the house will be decorated for the most elegant of fish. There will be a costume contest as well, judging who has the fishiest outfit, from mermaid attire to pirate pantaloons to anything ocean-related. It will begin with a scavenger hunt at 2 pm, where each booth will hand out aquatic-themed prizes, and the first 13 winners will be rewarded with a one-of-a-kind mermaid planter. After the hunt, the real party begins at 4 pm when the aquatic creatures — aka, all of the guests — swim on over to the Drain city pool, where DJ Laser Dave gets the sound waves flowing and the pool games commence. After the pool party, the seafood-themed, potluck meal commences at 6:30 pm. Local band Joe Ross and Friends will play into the night until 8:30 pm, to get all the fish on their feet.

Mermaids Unite is 2 pm to 8:30 pm Saturday, August 16, at Capricorn Manor, 105 West A Avenue, Drain. Free to attend. For more information, visit CapricornManor.com, call 541-870-1622 or visit Capricorn Manor on Facebook.

