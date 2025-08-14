Remember and Pass On

Participants dance ‘bon odori,’ a Japanese summer festival dance in a circle. Roughly 100 community members gathered at Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration at Peace Pavilion in Alton Baker Park on Wednesday, August 6, as it marked 80 years after the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

Lanterns with Japanese characters symbolizes hope for the future with peace. Each has a meaning such as ‘hope,’ ‘peace’ and ‘trust.’ Roughly 100 community members gathered at Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration at Peace Pavilion in Alton Baker Park on Wednesday, August 6, marking 80 years after the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

Satoko Motouji performs calligraphy of Japanese characters on lanterns for participants to let them go on the water. Roughly 100 community members gathered at Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration at Peace Pavilion in Alton Baker Park on Wednesday, August 6, marking 80 years after the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

Mark Unno gives prayer to ancestors. Roughly 100 community members gathered at Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration at Peace Pavilion in Alton Baker Park on Wednesday, August 6, marking 80 years after the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

Members of Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration in Corvallis committee and Anya Ballinger, the curator of the Corvallis Museum, gather at the Hiroshima-Nagasaki exhibit at Corvallis Museum.

Museum visitors drew the hope for peace on a collaborative poster at the Corvallis Museum.

All photos by Seira Kitagawa.

Featured Local Savings