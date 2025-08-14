Remember and Pass On

Community members gathered in Eugene and Corvallis as it marks 80 years after the atomic bomb in Hiroshima on August 6 and Nagasaki on August 9

EW-ExtraNews by Seira KitagawaPosted on
bon-dance

Participants dance ‘bon odori,’ a Japanese summer festival dance in a circle. Roughly 100 community members gathered at Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration at Peace Pavilion in Alton Baker Park on Wednesday, August 6, as it marked 80 years after the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

lanturn

Lanterns with Japanese characters symbolizes hope for the future with peace. Each has a meaning such as ‘hope,’ ‘peace’ and ‘trust.’  Roughly 100 community members gathered at Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration at Peace Pavilion in Alton Baker Park on Wednesday, August 6, marking 80 years after the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

shuuji

Satoko Motouji performs calligraphy of Japanese characters on lanterns for participants to let them go on the water. Roughly 100 community members gathered at Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration at Peace Pavilion in Alton Baker Park on Wednesday, August 6, marking 80 years after the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

mark

Mark Unno gives prayer to ancestors. Roughly 100 community members gathered at Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration at Peace Pavilion in Alton Baker Park on Wednesday, August 6, marking 80 years after the U.S. dropped the atomic bomb in Hiroshima.

Corvallis-peacemakers

Members of Hiroshima-Nagasaki Commemoration in Corvallis committee and Anya Ballinger, the curator of the Corvallis Museum, gather at the Hiroshima-Nagasaki exhibit at Corvallis Museum. 

Corvallis-poster

Museum visitors drew the hope for peace on a collaborative poster at the Corvallis Museum.

All photos by Seira Kitagawa.