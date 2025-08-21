The Dog Days of Summer

When you’re out and supposed to be having fun, that “I miss my dog” feeling is almost inescapable — especially if you end up in a huge grassy area that you know your furbaby would just love. “Why must the world have so many pet-prohibited areas?” we all lament, collectively. Thankfully, the Northwest Dog Project understands that everything is more fun when you and your dog get to hang out together. This weekend the NWDP is giving Eugene dog owners the perfect pup-portunity to get out and have some doggone fun, with the 11th annual Market for Mutts. Melinda Vega, an NWDP volunteer, says that “Market for Mutts is a vibrant community event where dog lovers come together to enjoy an afternoon of fun, support small local businesses and raise funds for our rescue dogs.” The event features all the classic festival staples, such as local live music, a raffle, vendors and food and brews from Viking Brewing Company. What makes this market unique is that it also has a doggy photobooth and vintage tin-type dog photos, dog-themed flash tattoos from three local tattoo artists and a doggy play area with a dog pool and pup cups. There will also be pup-oriented vendors such as K9 Cognition Dog Training, and Tooth and Honey, which is a pitbull clothing store. Vega says that above all, “this dog-friendly event — perfect for pups who enjoy socializing — gives folks the chance to connect with our rescue community, meet the dedicated staff and volunteers behind the scenes, and help raise funds so we can keep doing what we do best, saving dogs!” Not a dog person? Read about CatVideoFest, which is running at Art House on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday this week.

The NWDP Market for Mutts fundraiser is noon to 7 pm, Saturday, August 23, at Viking Brewing Company, 520 Commercial St., Unit F. CatVideoFest plays August 23 to 25at Art House, 492 East 13th Avenue. Tickets are $11 for adults and are available at CatVideoFest.com.

Featured Local Savings