Activist Alert

“I don’t believe in guarded borders and I don’t believe in hate/ I don’t believe in generals or their stinking torture states/ And when I talk with the survivors of things too sickening to relate/ If I had a rocket launcher… I would retaliate.” — Bruce Cockburn

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Talks, Trainings and Protests

• Labor Rights: You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone, 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm Friday, August 29, bring banners and signs, Harlow Road and Gateway Street.

• Workers Over Billionaires Protest, 10:30 am, Sunday, August 31, Park Blocks, 8th and Oak. 50501 Eugene. Mobilize.us.

• Workers Over Billionaires Corvallis Protest, noon to 3 pm, Monday, Sept. 1, Benton County Courthouse, 120 NW 4th Street, Corvallis. Mobilize.us/s/waXbMp.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Sept. 3 and 10, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

• A Simple Meal — Let Gaza Eat, noon to 2 pm, Saturday, Sept. 6, First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street. Break bread in solidarity with the hungry people of Gaza and hear from Dr. Mark Brauner, recently returned from Gaza. Cafe Soriah Chef Ibrahim Hamide will prepare a simple meal. Spirit-led donations. RSVP SimpleMealforGaza@gmail.com.

Ongoing

• Protest ICE, fight Flock cameras and more, with the Party for Socialization and Liberation Eugene, get info on protests, trainings etc. at Linktr.ee/psleugene.

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• To replace the mainstream parties with a party of, by, and for the people, We the People Party Lane County meet every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing.

