Dive-In for Willamalane’s Evening Swim and Movie Event

Enjoy summer weather, an evening swim and family time at Willamalane’s Dive-in Movie August 29. Aptly enough, Moana 2 (2024) is the event for the evening, along with swimming and available concessions starting at 8 pm. Cost for admission is the regular drop-in fee for Splash! at Lively Park, with no additional fees for the movie. Willamalane aquatic program manager Brandon Lemcke says the event is “a unique spin on watching movies. It adds a cool dynamic to swimming.” It’s a family-focused way to bring the community together for an end-of-summer hurrah. “Whether you want to swim or watch a movie, there’s something for everyone,” Lemcke adds. Bring a towel or blanket to sit out on the lawn and enjoy food and drinks from Most Wanted Espresso. There will be no alcoholic beverages available for purchase on site.

Willamalane Dive-in Movies, Moana 2 (2024) is 8 pm to 10 pm Friday, August 29, at Splash at Lively Park, 6100 Thurston Road, Springfield. Regular Splash! at Lively Park drop-in fee of $4 to $9. Movie is free.

