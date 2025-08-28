Homeless Pets of Eugene

Homelessness isn’t specific to humans — pets experience it each and every day throughout the community, too. The National Alliance to End Homelessness conducted a survey to assess why individuals experiencing homelessness avoid shelters, and 22 percent of respondents indicated they avoided shelter because their pet was not allowed to be with them.

“Our goal is to bring animals to the right home and ensure people and their animals stay together,” says Greenhill Humane Society’s Community Engagement Manager Kelly Fleischmann.

The cost of living for animals isn’t cheap. A 2025 Bank of America study found that the prices of pet services are 42 percent higher versus 2019, compared to a rise of 22 percent for pet food and treats. Maintaining quality of living in an economy with rising inflation brings more risk to pet care and survival, causing many animals to remain on the street or in shelters for long periods of time.

Community support and donations can be vital for the survival of homeless animals. After opening in 2011, the Community Veterinary Center served the community of Eugene as an affordable nonprofit veterinary center. On June 13, the community center completed its final appointments and was forced to close its doors due to the loss of sustaining donors.

Health Enrichment for Low Income Pets (H.E.L.P Health) organizer Frances Mays says she has dedicated her life to supporting animals and their needs. “It all started 17 years ago,” she says. “Viewing the amount of homeless individuals with pets, knowing the human has accessible support — contrary to animal support being very minimal.”

With costs of owning pets skyrocketing over the last five years, organizations like H.E.L.P Health and Pro-Bone-O, a nonprofit organization providing no-cost veterinary services to pets of people who are homeless in Lane County, offer check-ups and animal care to improve their health and wellbeing from owners who are homeless and cannot afford care for their pets. Mays speaks highly of Pro-Bone-O efforts, saying the organization’s work makes “a huge difference through their free clinics on every second and fourth Sunday of every month.”

Financial strain on the owners can force difficult decisions to take place, causing lack of care and attention to the pets needs. This often leads to separation and quality of life dropping, as the lack of funding for the animal leads to lingering issues. Greenhill focuses on ensuring individuals with limited resources have a safe place for their animal through difficult times. “We offer temporary safe housing for pets whose owners are temporarily unable to attend to their needs, while focusing on reuniting them over time” says Fleischmann.

Pro-Bone-O not only focuses on attending to pets in need, but also offers education to stop the spread of infectious diseases and parasites in the community’s pet population and support the future of veterinary medicine by providing learning opportunities to all. Located at the Eugene Mission, Pro-Bone-O’s pop-up clinic serves individuals with support and treatment.

For the members in the community looking to make an impact on homeless pets in the Eugene and Springfield area, organizations and resources are available and looking for your help. Food donations in any quantity is the best way for donors to support homeless pets and their needs immediately.

“Any old equipment, carriers, lamps, terrariums, collars, food and water bowls all can be used to benefit the animals here at Greenhill Humane Society,” Fleischmann says.

Greenhill Humane Society offers crisis care boarding for pets if their owners are in need of medical support, rehab or incarcerated, giving a safe space for animals to be fed and taken care of medically while keeping them off the street where they could be in danger.

Greenhill Humane Society is open 11 am to 6 pm daily at 88530 Green Hill Road, Green-hill.org or call 541-689-1503. Go to Proboneo.org for upcoming clinic times and dates, 1542 West 1st Avenue, 541-799-0441. For Health Enrichment for Low Income Pets (H.E.L.P Health) contact HelpFeedPets@gmail.com for more information and ways to get involved.

