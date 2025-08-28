Treasure Your Cats

When asked, “Why own a cat?” Nicole West, co-director of Shelter Animal Resource Alliance (S.A.R.A.), says, “They enrich our lives and provide such wonderful companionship.”

S.A.R.A., a nonprofit, was founded in 2001 with the mission to “rescue, assist and advocate for lost and homeless animal companions.” Since then, it has expanded operations and is able to provide temporary shelter to a maximum of 25 cats at a time, depending on the cat’s needs.

In order to support its rescue efforts, S.A.R.A. relies on a unique business model: thrifting. Located on River Road next to a 7-Eleven, S.A.R.A.’s Treasures is a full-fledged thrift store filled with antiques, books, clothing and trinkets.

S.A.R.A. was founded to help both dogs and cats, but West says the organization changed its focus to cats after seeing a shift in local demand. While S.A.R.A. does not have the capacity to take cats in directly from the street, West says they can help people find the resources they need to save a cat.

Kelly Coulter (left) and Nicole West (right), executive directors of S.A.R.A.. Photo by Eve Weston.

S.A.R.A. welcomes cats from veterinary clinics, rescues and shelters that may have medical or behavioral needs beyond what those facilities can handle. “Over the years, we’ve become experts in the more specialized cases like senior kitties, FIP-positive kitties, kitties with behavioral issues, food allergies or just even being shy,” West says. “We like all the kitties.”

FIP or feline infectious peritonitis is a mutated form of feline coronavirus and can cause serious symptoms like inflammation around a cat’s kidneys or brain. Without treatment, FIP is almost always fatal.

As a more specialized rescue, S.A.R.A. has the resources to save cats that might otherwise not make it in a normal shelter. “Getting to watch that turnaround and watch them become a healthy kitty is one of the most rewarding parts for me,” West says.

Every summer, S.A.R.A’s Treasures hosts a monthly parking lot sale event. The last event for this summer is Sept. 27 and will feature a garage-sale-style layout with cat supplies, dog supplies, pet food, trinkets and more. All the items that S.A.R.A. sells are donated and the proceeds go directly to funding the operations of the rescue program.

Inside the S.A.R.A.’s Treasures thrift store. Photo by Eve Weston.

While they’re not out during the parking lot sales because it can get chaotic, there are five thrift shop cats roaming the store during normal business hours. Gretel, a gentle 15-year-old tabby cat, can be seen on the boutique side of the store and just might rub up against you — asking for pets while you shop. On the clothing side of the store, Sundae, Biscotti, Eclair and Tiramisu roam free.

All of these cats are adoptable and have been rescued. Kelly Coulter, co-executive director, says the clothing side cats were rescued from a feral colony in Veneta that had more than 100 cats. The cats are shy around crowds, but she says, “When the store is closed, I can sit on the floor in the center of the shop and they’ll all come and sit on and around me.” She urges potential adopters not to let a cat’s shyness put them off, because many cats are shy at first — but warm right up when you’re alone with them.

West says the long-term goal for S.A.R.A. and S.A.R.A.’s Treasures is to own a property that would allow them to “broaden our reach.” She adds that, “if we were able to get our own facility, that would give us the capacity to help even more animals and have sort of a sanctuary situation.” For now, West says, she hopes to “continue to be here” and advocate for animals who don’t have a voice.

S.A.R.A.’s Treasures is open from noon to 5 pm Sundays through Thursdays and 11 am to 6 pm Friday through Saturday at 871 River Road. Find out more at SarasTreasures.org.

