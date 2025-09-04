Small and Powerful

The clarity and richness of the sound draws in listeners and keeps them engaged. Oasis Ensemble — flutist Dawn Weiss, cellist Louis Lowenstein and new pianist Tung Nguyen — are captivating. This season the trio will perform at least 26 concerts around Oregon with performances in Eugene, Florence, Newport, Lincoln City, Corvallis and Portland. Scheduling is still being pinned down, but look for Oasis in Eugene at First United Methodist Church, The Jazz Station and Beall Concert Hall at the University of Oregon. Weiss was principal flute with the Oregon Symphony and has rich experience nationally and internationally. Lowenstein was a longtime member of the Chicago and Pittsburgh symphonies and has collaborated with jazz composer Marvin Hamlisch and singer-songwriter Bobby McFerrin. Nguyen holds advanced degrees from the UO’s School of Music and Dance and has collaborated with the Eugene Symphony Orchestra, Oregon Bach Festival, Oregon Mozart Players and Oregon Bach Collegium. In April 2025, Oasis launched its “Call for Scores Competition,” which has drawn over 60 submissions from composers around the world representing more than 22 countries. The last program of the season will feature the winning composition from the competition.

Oasis Ensemble plays 3 pm Sunday, Sept. 28, at the Concerts at First series at First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street. Free. Oasis will also perform live on Portland-based All Classical Radio on its “Thursday’s @ Three” series Sept. 25. Oasis’ holiday concert is 7:30 pm Thursday, Dec. 11, at Beall Concert Hall at the University of Oregon. Ticket and full schedule information is at OasisEnsemble.com.

Featured Local Savings