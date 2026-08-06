Fighting Food Insecurity with ‘90s Rock

Matthew Symonds, the drummer of Seeking Saturn and a teacher at Willamette High School, says there’s a popular joke that circulates among teachers. “What’s the best thing about being a teacher? June, July and August.” He says, “Well, the hardest thing about being a young person with food insecurity is June, July, August.” During the school year, students who are food insecure are provided with free meals, but over the summer that steady access to food is cut. Seeking Saturn, an alternative ’90s rock cover band, is composed of people working in the school district and health care, which, Symonds says, are the “front lines of food insecurity.” The band is hosting a series of benefit concerts for Food For Lane County, which provides food assistance year-round across Lane County. The benefit series is titled Turning Music into Meals: Food for Lane County, and the last concert is August 8. Seeking Saturn plays music from No Doubt, but also features songs from Nirvana and Soundgarden. “We also draw from some rock classics as well,” Symonds says. Though the concert series is a fundraiser, it also seeks to inform community members about the services FFLC provides. “This is a fundraiser in addition to just raising awareness and stuff, but the fact that we’re putting it out there and getting Food for Lane County’s name out is something that’s irreplaceable,” Symonds says.

Turning Music Into Meals: Food for Lane County Benefit is 8 pm to 11 pm, Saturday, August 8, at Even Steven’s Bar and Grill, 117 14th St., Springfield. $5 suggested donation.