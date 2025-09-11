A Spotlight on the Kids and Printmaking

It’s partly a show to spotlight teen artists, most of whom have never had their art work shown in a professional gallery setting. But the 26th annual Mayor’s Teen Art Show this year is sharing the focus at Maude Kerns Art Center with the annual Whiteaker Printmakers Emerald Print Exchange exhibit. Visual art lovers should be in for a treat with both exhibitions. The Mayor’s Teen Art Show features artwork by 34 teen artists from 12 area schools in the Main Gallery. It was juried by Thurston High School art educator Perry Joseph, artist and Maude Kerns instructor Steve Steinaway and past Mayor’s Teen Art Show award winner Moth S, who is also a new instructor at Maude Kerns Art Center. The works are from a wide array of mediums, from acrylic and oil, to textile and assemblage pieces. The Emerald Print Exchange showcases 161 unique, hand-pulled prints by artists from six countries and 28 states in the Art Center’s Salon Gallery. Both shows are on view through Oct. 3.

Star(s)’ by Rumi Paskalev, South Eugene High School. Photo courtesy Maude Kerns Art Festival.

The 26th annual Mayor’s Teen Art Show and the Whiteaker Printmakers Emerald Print Exchange exhibit runs through Oct. 3 at Maude Kerns Art Center, 1910 East 15th Avenue. The awards ceremony for the art show with Eugene Mayor Kaarin Knudson is 5 pm to 7 pm Friday, Sept. 12, at Maude Kerns. The opening reception for Emerald Print Exchange is 6 pm to 7 pm Friday, Sept. 12, also at Maude Kerns. Exhibited prints will be auctioned for purchase online at WhitPrint.com in an online reverse auction fundraiser, which begins Sept. 12. Gallery hours at Maude Kerns are 10 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 pm Saturday. Free.

‘Eyes on Target’ by Sierra Lambright, South Eugene High School. Photo courtesy Maude Kerns Art Festival.

