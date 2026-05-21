Sorrow and Joy 

Portland and Eugene-based shoegaze band wornoutjoy performs May 28 at John Henry’s, warming up for studio sessions in Portland and their first East Coast tour this summer, which includes a stop in New York City. Last year, the band released their debut full-length album, sorrowisjust. The project is a collection of atmospheric shoegaze and fuzzy indie rock, with guitars and synths riding a fine line between dreamy and menacing. Meanwhile, singer and keyboardist Kayleigh Brock-Stocki’s voice harmonizes with the band’s male voices, creating an ethereal backdrop awash in guitar noise and percussion. Experimental, sample-based collages with rhythmic foundations punctuate the songs, an effect the group recreates on stage. wornoutjoy’s songs are collaborative efforts, but referring to his own lyric writing, singer and guitarist Leo Frampton says, “I like using lyrics to solve emotional problems — something that just feels like too big an issue to just understand in a more one-dimensional way. I like taking fears and things I’m sad about and turning them into natural imagery.” Eugene math rock-influenced group Glazier and Portland garage rock band Club Deluxe join wornoutjoy on the bill.

wornoutjoy performs 9 pm Thursday, May 28 at John Henry’s, 881 Willamette Street. Tickets are $10 and available at JohnHenrysBar.com. The show is 21-plus.