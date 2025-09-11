Activist Alert

“There’s always going to be a need for activism; there’s always going to be a need for you and me doing the right thing, being very Lincoln-sonian in looking out for each other.” — Henry Rollins

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Talks, Trainings and Protests

• Testimony against proposed Amazon e-commerce, 12:15 pm to 2:30 pm, Sept. 11, LRAPA conference room and Teams online, 1010 Main Street and Lrapa-or.gov.

• Bo for Congress 2026 kickoff, 6 pm, Sept. 11, Whirled Pies, 199 West 8th. With protest singer David Rovics and DJ Joe Diddley.

• Fundraiser for Willamette Valley Crisis Care, 6 pm, Sept. 29, Oakshire Commons, 416 Main St., Springfield. Support the return of CAHOOTS-type services to Eugene.

Ongoing

• Protest ICE, fight Flock cameras and more, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation Eugene, get info on protests, trainings, etc. at Linktr.ee/psleugene.

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Weekly vigils against the genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesdays, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

• The Working Families Party Wolf Pack, meets the first Wednesday of the month to build a government and an economy that serves all, not just the wealthiest few. Register at Mobilize.us.

• Weekly get-out-the-vote postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursdays, Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road, gear up to turn Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania blue on Nov 4. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• To replace the mainstream parties with a party of, by, and for the people, We the People Party Lane County meet every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in solidarity with Food Not Bombs feeding the community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s attacks on immigrants, noon to 5 pm Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue.

• Protest ICE, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Avelo: The Deportation Airline, operating out of Eugene through Dec. 2, bit.ly/AveloOutOfEUG. The Avelo Out of Eugene coalition is working on other efforts to prevent more/similar flights and expand focus to include other companies that have ties to DHS/ICE. AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

