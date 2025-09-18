Bring on the Dancing Horses

When some of us think of a circus, we think of elephants, lions and clowns, while for others it’s the high trapeze. Then there’s those of us who grew up dreaming of dancing on the back of an elegant dapple gray horse as it canters in the ring under the big top.

Cirque Ma’Ceo brings that rosinback riding and other equestrian arts, acrobatics, aerial performances, dance and more, together with its own big top, to Eugene Sept. 19 to 27.

Creator and director Olissio Zoppe is a ninth generation equestrian performer, who grew up riding and touring since the age of three. He not only performs in Cirque Ma’Ceo, he has been the show’s horse trainer as well. Only recently, as the equestrian circus expands and brings in new horses, have others begun to aid in the training; people, he says, who are passionate about working with horses and learning the family traditions.

Zoppe says both sides of his family in Italy had family circuses with the classic bareback riding style known as rosinback, “where you stand on the backs of horses and do somersaults and build pyramids and all this stuff.” The family act began to bring in other styles of riding as well, like Cossack and Roman riding, classical dressage — think of horse ballet — and liberty work, in which the horses perform free with no tack or even rider.

“The show basically grew from the family act, and basically our love of horses and different types of horses growing up,” Zoppe says. “The only horses that I saw were Percherons. That’s what we, my family, had been using for 250 years, really.”

From Percherons, massive gray draft horses, Zoppe started to fall in love with the tall black Friesian and the elegant Spanish horses. So Cirque Ma’Ceo added them in, together with rare Russian Akhal Tekes, a Native American Nakota, miniature horses, quarter horses and more. There are 13 horses, he says, and 10 artists.

At age 20, Zoppe’s Friesian stallion, Veleno, has been performing with him for 17 years, and this is his last year with the show. “He’s been my number one superstar of a horse,” Zoppe says, doing classical dressage and liberty work. Veleno, who has appeared in commercials and films, is still physically strong, but ready for his career to wind down. Zoppe says he has kept horses on tour and not even used them, “because I knew that if I left them home, they would be so devastated that they would die.”

Zoppe says that one of the best parts about it is “when you see the horses performing, you can tell that they’re in tune with the handler, the trainer, and their ears are perked up, and they’re enjoying their work, and they have energy.”

“It’s a very intimate atmosphere,” Zoppe says of the performances. “When you walk into the tent, you’re immediately taken by the beauty.” He adds, “We have an aerial chandelier, hanging with candlelight and red drapery. You walk in, and I would say there’s a bit of a wow factor.”

And for those with a ringside seat? “I mean, they’re inches away from having horses galloping by. You get a chance to see the true connection between the horses and the artists, and also the cues that are given and how the horses respond, and just this communication, you’re right there.”

Whether you grew up riding and loving horses, or just enjoy seeing a connection between humans and equines, Zoppe says, “This show is full of beauty, excitement, and is a unique show,” one he says you’re not going to see anywhere in North America.

“All the shows that were alive and touring are gone, so this is the last one, and it’s just a great family experience.”

Cirque Ma’Ceo is at Oregon Horse Center 7 pm Sept. 19, 4 pm and 7 pm Sept. 20, 1 pm and 4 pm Sept. 21, 7 pm Sept. 26, and 4 pm and 7 pm Sept. 27. Tickets at Tickets.cirquemaceo.com. $25 for kids, $40 for adults.

