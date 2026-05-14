Midnight Marauders

As the song lyrics go, “After midnight, we’re going to let it all hang down.” That’s exactly what Eugene comedian Angie Bloomfield hopes for atMidnight Hacks, Eugene’s only midnight standup comedy open mic. Bloomfield (2020 Eugene Weekly Best of Eugene Best Comedian staff pick) hosts the event at midnight once a month at Happy Hours bar on River Road. Though it starts past the witching hour, Bloomfield says the mic is surprisingly well-attended, with newcomers and experienced comics alike. “It’s when comedy was meant to happen — late,” Bloomfield says. “I don’t know if it’s the energy of the mystical place that is Happy Hours, or maybe it’s that we’re all excited because it’s only once a month, so it’s a bit of a novelty. Either way, we always have fun and it is guaranteed to be weird.” Midnight Hacks is the only comedy open mic in Eugene that starts with a song and ends with the bartender doing a set, Bloomfield adds. “I get a lot of folks that work late that thank me for putting on a late show because it’s the only one they can catch after work.”

Midnight Hacks is midnight, May 30, at Happy Hours, 645 River Road. The event is free and 21-plus. Follow @bloomsies on Instagram for future dates.