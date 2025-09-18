Rollin’ Through Life

Sometimes opposites attract, or at least that’s how indie folk and hip-hop musician Rich Rollins views these two very different genres. He’s been working on his debut project Lighthouse for four years, and he’s finally ready to unveil it at his album release show Sept. 20 at Viking Brewing West, with local blues openers Apex Predators. “I wrote this album during a time of heartbreak and the pandemic, in a largely lonely time of my life when I first moved to Eugene,” he tells Eugene Weekly. Having spent time experimenting with the guitar and taking inspiration from folk artists such as Bob Dylan and Adrienne Lenker, “the album centers around a theme of light in a spiritual sense, as in the light that is in all of us.” He adds that it “blends a mix of folk, guitar and synths in a beautiful mix of harmony and dissonance, with lyrics set to inspire others to find themselves and look inward.” Adding to the introspective nature of Lighthouse, Rollins notes that “every track on the album was recorded in one take in order to preserve the live and raw sound I was going for, with layers added onto them after.” As far as the album release show, Rollins says, “you can expect a lot of fingerstyle guitar playing, singing and even a good amount of rapping thrown into the mix.” He’s “also really excited to share new songs that I have been working on the last few months, and give people a taste of what’s to come next for me and my music.”

Rich Rollins’ Lighthouse Album Release Show with openers Apex Predators is 6 pm to 8 pm Saturday, Sept. 20, at Viking Brewing West 520 Commercial Street, Unit F. Free and all ages.

