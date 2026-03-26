Vote For Pedro

David Bazan was in the midst of writing an autobiographical five-album cycle as the 30th anniversary of his long-running Seattle indie rock project, Pedro the Lion, approached. Bazan and Pedro the Lion’s current lineup perform March 28 at WOW Hall, celebrating three decades of music from the band, Bazan’s solo work and various side projects. Pedro emerged around the same time as Death Cab for Cutie — Death Cab singer Ben Gibbard played drums on the band’s early recordings — and plays a similar Pacific Northwest indie-rock style, while maintaining a singer-songwriter listening-room quality. Bazan sings deeply personal stories in a supple baritone, nowhere more so than on Santa Cruz, Pedro’s 2024 release. It is the third installment of Bazan’s song memoir project, exploring coming-of-age themes alongside the roles music and faith have played in his life. Bazan intends to complete the fourth and fifth albums in the cycle this year, bringing his life up to date. On putting a 30th anniversary setlist together, Bazan says, “That has been really fun, because everything gets to feel fresh for us. It’s not really about nostalgia. These songs exist, and we get to decide how we want to represent them through our hands and gear now — what we sound like now, what we’ve learned and what we’ve forgotten.” Portland indie rockers Futur Thym open the show.

Pedro the Lion performs 8 pm Saturday, March 28, at WOW Hall. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 day of show and are available at WOWHall.org. The concert is all ages.