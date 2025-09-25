Activist Alert

“We have run out of excuses and we are running out of time. We have come here to let you know that change is coming, whether you like it or not. The real power belongs to the people.” — Greta Thunberg, environmental activist

Upcoming Rallies, Marches, Talks, Trainings and Protests

• Fundraiser for Willamette Valley Crisis Care, 6 pm, Sept. 29, Oakshire Commons, 416 Main St., Springfield. Support the return of CAHOOTS-type services to Eugene.

• Protest ICE: Last Tuesday Mobilization Response, 10 am on the last Tuesday of each month, Sept. 30, ICE office, 211 East 7th Avenue. More info at Linktr.ee/psleugene. Be available for rapid response if there is an arrest via Tinyurl.com/ImmigrantDefenseSignal.

• Gaza: Doctors Under Attack documentary, 4:30 pm and 6:30 pm, Sunday, Oct. 5, each showing followed by a discussion. First Congregational Church, 1050 East 23rd Avenue. People for Peace and Justice in Palestine.

• Fundraiser for Civil Liberties Defense Center with folksinger/activist Carsie Blanton, 6 pm, Sunday, Oct. 12. A night of revelry and camaraderie to raise money for CLDC’s Activist Defense Fund. $15-50. CLDC.org.

• No Kings 2.0, Saturday, 10 am, Saturday, Oct. 18, power to the people. Wayne L. Morse Federal Courthouse. Activist Coalition of Eugene Springfield (ACES).

Ongoing

• Protest ICE, fight Flock cameras and more, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation Eugene, get info on protests, trainings, etc. at Linktr.ee/psleugene.

• Resist! Persist! Repeat! Weekly Protest, 10 am to 11 am, Mondays, corners of 29th and Willamette Street.

• Singing for our Lives, noon, Tuesdays, 7th and Pearl, the BeLonging Space and Interfaith Alliance with Migrants.

• Signmaking at MECCA, 11 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday, help with signmaking 11 am to 1 pm Wednesdays. Paint up to four signs for a donation of $5 to $10. MECCA, 555 High Street.

• Weekly Vigils Against the Genocide in Gaza, 5 pm, Wednesdays, Planet Versus Pentagon, old federal building, corner of 7th & Pearl.

• Sister District Postcarding, 6 pm to 10 pm, Wednesdays, Claim 52 Brewing, 232 Lincoln Street.

• The Working Families Party Wolf Pack, meets the first Wednesday of the month to build a government and an economy that serves all, not just the wealthiest few. Register at Mobilize.us.

• Weekly Get-Out-the-Vote Postcarding, 1 pm to 3 pm, Thursdays, Gryff’s Pub, 2101 Bailey Hill Road, gear up to let Californians know about Prop 50 and to turn Virginia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania blue on Nov. 4. For more info Pandi96743@yahoo.com.

• Replace the Mainstream Parties with a Party Of, By, And For The People, We the People Party Lane County meet every other Friday 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Tall Firs Cafe & Events, 1488 18th Street, Springfield. wtplane.org and wethepeoplelanecounty@proton.me.

• Stop the Cuts, noon Fridays, Eugene Veterans Clinic, 3355 Chad Drive.

• Stand in Solidarity with Food Not Bombs Feeding the Community, 4 pm Fridays, Food Not Bombs, Downtown Park Blocks, 8th and Oak, Instagram.com/foodnotbombs_eugene.

• Protest Trump’s Attacks on Immigrants, noon to 3 pm Fridays and Saturdays, in front of the Creswell AM/PM on Oregon Avenue, Creswell SALT (Standing Against Local Tyranny).

• Avelo: The Deportation Airline, operating out of Eugene through Dec. 1, bit.ly/AveloOutOfEUG. The Avelo Out of Eugene coalition is working on other efforts to prevent more/similar flights and expand focus to include other companies that have ties to DHS/ICE. AveloOutofEUG@gmail.com.

Email Editor@EugeneWeekly.com with “Activist Alert” in the subject line to add protests to this listing, and subscribe to the Activist Alert newsletter at EugeneWeekly.com/newsletter to get this information in your inbox on Wednesdays!

