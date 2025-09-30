On Sept. 25, Congresswoman Val Hoyle exercised her right to tour the Eugene federal building where Immigrations Customs Enforcement holds detainees for 4 to 12 hours while they await transfer to the larger facility in Tacoma, Washington. Hoyle talked to the press shortly after about what she learned, including sanctuary city laws, protests and ICE agents identifying themselves.

Hoyle says she went through the building and saw the temporary holding cells. She says detainees are allowed one phone call while in custody at the federal building before they’re transferred. As she was touring the facility, Hoyle talked with officials about their duties and concerns.

She says Homeland Security and ICE voiced frustrations over Eugene’s sanctuary city law, which prevents local law enforcement coordinating with federal officers.

Because of Eugene’s sanctuary city law, if an undocumented immigrant is arrested by local law enforcement, they are not permitted to transfer that person to ICE custody unless a judicial warrant is presented. Hoyle says officials at the federal building are upset that this hinders their ability to take dangerous criminals out of the country.

However, Hoyle points out that sanctuary city laws are important because the process to immigrate to the U.S. is extremely difficult. “We have a broken system, and then we blame immigrants who, by and large, are law-abiding hard working people,” Hoyle says. “We all should agree that, yes, we want border safety. Yes, we want people who come to this country and commit crimes to not be able to stay in this country. That’s not the vast majority of immigrants and that does not justify the attacks on immigrant communities.”

Across America, concerns have been raised over federal law enforcement, including ICE agents wearing face masks and hiding their identity. There have been several cases of ICE agents approaching immigrants without identifying themselves. Additionally, there have been reports of non-law enforcement citizens masquerading as ICE. In June, a north Philly man was charged with impersonating a public servant after claiming he was an ICE agent and subsequently robbing an automobile store of $1,000.

Hoyle says during her visit she spoke with the senior field officer who said anytime he conducts official ICE business, he wears a badge and markers such as patches that label him as ICE. According to Hoyle, the field officer says he wears a mask when operating because he fears being doxed, which could put his family at risk.

Hoyle’s visit came two days after the Sept. 23 protests at the ICE office that resulted in the arrest of protesters. The Eugene Police Department reports that around 60 protesters stood in front of the downtown federal building in “Black-Bloc” style attire. EPD says in its press release that protesters were seen throwing objects at the building and federal law enforcement officers clad in camouflage and black tactical gear.

When asked about the protesters’ actions, Hoyle said, “You have freedom of speech, but you don’t have freedom from accountability for your actions when you cross that line,” referring to throwing objects.

Hoyle says she did not hear about any plans to expand ICE activities in the Eugene area. She stressed the importance of accountability, saying, “What I want to make sure is, when they’re shipped to Tacoma, that they have access to legal counsel, they have access to their families, and that we know who in our community is being sent and picked up and deported.”

Hoyle says she plans to visit the Tacoma detention center in the near future.

On Tuesday Sept. 30, the Eugene chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation is hosting its “last Tuesday mobilization response” outside of the federal building, 211 East 7th Avenue. On the last Tuesday of each month, PSL Eugene encourages protesters to show up en masse to peacefully protest ICE activities.

