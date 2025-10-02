A New Note For Delgani 

The “Delgani family” has a new member. Amanda Grimm played alongside Delgani String Quartet last season as a guest violist in a series of concerts in Salem, Corvallis, Portland and, finally, at Springfield’s Wildish Theater in celebration of dance with members of Eugene Ballet Company. If that was her audition for a permanent spot on the stage with what many consider Oregon’s finest chamber ensemble, she aced it. The principal violist of the Oregon Symphony since 2022, Grimm replaces Kim Uwate, who stepped down for health reasons at the end of the 2023-24 season, and she will now join violinists Anthea Kreston and Jannie Wei, along with cellist Eric Alterman, as Delgani opens the Eugene portion of its 11th season Oct. 5 and 6 at First Church of Christ, Scientist. Grimm has extensive chamber and symphony experience, including stints with the Elgin, Illinois, and Canton, Ohio, symphonies as well as Orchestra Iowa. In addition, she has performed as guest principal with Chicago Philharmonic, the Illinois Philharmonic, Chicago Opera Theater and the Erie, Pennsylvania, Philharmonic and performed regularly with the Milwaukee Symphony, ProMusica Chamber Orchestra and the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Delgani fans will learn more about Grimm in the opening concerts as the quartet will play a selection of her choosing. For now, that’s a secret.

Delgani String Quartet opens the Eugene portion of its 2025-26 season 3 pm Sunday, Oct. 5, and 7 pm Monday, Oct. 6, with Tapestry of Sound, featuring pianist Maria Garcia, at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 1390 Pearl Street. Delgani returns to Eugene 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 9, and 7 pm Monday, Nov. 10, with Love Abounds, featuring vocalists from Portland’s Resonance Ensemble, also at First Church of Christ, Scientist. Ticket information is at Delgani.org.