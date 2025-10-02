From Health Care to Ear Buds in Letters 

Sadly, it’s the Norm

In response to “What if it had been Life-Threatening” (EW, 9/25): Sarah Reighley, born deaf, was refused treatment by BestMed Urgent Care. This is becoming the norm in this world of corporate care. We all are starting to feel the impact and lack of humanity as corporations, health insurance companies and equity companies seek profits in our need for health care. This competition for corporate profits is threatening doctor-run clinics, public hospitals like in Coos Bay and our access to affordable health care.

It would serve the public better for the press to dig a little deeper. Follow the money. It just so happens that BestMed is part of Community Care Partners, which is owned by Shore Capital Partners. Shore Capital is an equity investment firm out of Chicago. Equity companies take in investment dollars. Investments are made for one reason, profits, not for humanity, not for healthy kids or families.

Corporate is pervasive. After PeaceHealth closed the University District Emergency Hospital, Nancy Nathanson got the state Legislature to allot about $4.5 million to help the community. Five hundred thousand of that went to BestMed to increase their open hours. Hmmmm? For a better way to get the health care we all eventually need go to Hcao.org.

Lou Sinniger, HCAO Lane County Chapter Chair

Elmira

Editor’s note: We wrote about universal health care in the Sept. 18 issue — find “Searching for Care” at EugeneWeekly.com.

Limit Growth

I want to address two related topics: the proposed Amazon distribution center and the Sun Day teach-in at the Campbell Center Sept. 21. The connection is demand. In the case of the distribution center, its demand seems to be coming from Amazon in order to cut costs by replacing contract delivery agents with its own underpaid work force.

But Chuck West (EW letters, 9/15) is correct in stating that there is a demand for Amazon products. It is that demand which has to be reduced if we are to have any chance of surviving climate catastrophe and the other impending disasters of ecological overshoot and societal collapse. The natural world simply cannot continue to supply the natural resources and to absorb the waste of our consumerist culture.

The Sun Day event (at which several booths had anti-Amazon leaflets) touted solar electrical energy as clean and sustainable. In truth, it is arguably only a “cleaner” source, relying as it does on fossil fuels for production and delivery and on the extraction of non-renewable resources. Again, the only effective response to the world’s ecological crisis is to curb our demand for consumer goods and the energy used to produce them. I encourage local environmental groups to organize a “Limits to Growth” day.

Jere Rosemeyer

Eugene

An Earbud in a Haystack

I’d like to give a big shoutout to the Coil & Diggers Club of Lane County (CDCLC) for their incredible help recovering a lost earbud at Delta Ponds Loop Trail. I know — an earbud might not sound like a big deal, but when it’s a pricey one and hidden amongst tall sawgrass off an elevated path, it feels like finding a needle in a haystack. And they found it.

President Larry Orr and fellow club member Andy Limbird met me on-site with metal detectors in hand and good vibes all around. The terrain was tricky, but their skill and kindness made all the difference. Limbird is the one who actually found it — total legend. I had no idea this kind of community support existed until I reached out, and I’m so glad I did.

CDCLC was featured in Eugene Weekly in 2021, and they’re still out there making a difference. The club holds meetings and heads out on regular hunts around Lane County — from Eugene to Florence to Oakridge. They help folks recover lost items, assist with historical digs, and even support law enforcement when needed. Plus, they’re always happy to welcome new members and teach the ropes to anyone curious about metal detecting.

If you’ve lost something and know roughly where it might be, don’t give up hope. CDCLC might just be the heroes you didn’t know you needed. And if you’re into treasure hunting or just want to connect with a great local group, check them out — they’re the real deal.

Learn more at Cdclc.org.

Curtis Taylor

Eugene

I Have a Question

I received a parking ticket on August 23 for parking for more than an hour in the residential area of Eugene’s Villard and East 17th neighborhood.

Apparently, it’s inconvenient for some folks in the neighborhood to have cars parking there during events at the Matthew Knight Event Center.

I have to ask: Why was the MK Event Center built in the neighborhood if parking was going to be a problem?

Why is parking for more than an hour prohibited? (“Sorry, can’t stay for dinner. I have to move my car!”)

Why, if parking is a problem during events, does the city of Eugene not consider other options besides fining people who have probably already paid too much for a ticket and a beer at Uncle Phil’s?

I’m new to Eugene, so maybe someone can explain.

Mark Reynolds

Eugene

ONLINE EXTRA LETTERS

Protest Elsewhere

Local Gaza genocide protesters are following the Lauren Boebert/Marjorie Taylor Greene playbook of disruptive on-your-face tactics. Twice now, I’ve watched and heard them loudly and continually disrupting two recent town halls (Rep. Val Hoyle and Sen. Ron Wyden).

Yes, I agree that the genocide in Gaza must stop and the hostages be freed. What I don’t condone is the aggressive yelling at our elected officials, calling them liars with blood on their hands. By overwhelming the audience with their screaming and verbal attacks, they leave few opportunities for other citizens to ask questions about various important issues they care about, such as health care, inflation, immigration, social security, etc.

Wyden and Hoyle did not cause this complex crisis in Gaza. So I say to the protesters: Go to NYC and Washington, D.C., to confront the Israeli embassy and the White House. Let the two dictators with power to stop the war hear from you. Or, better yet, run for office yourself if you think you can do better.

And, thank you, Hoyle and Wyden for your commitment to your constituents to continue hosting town halls for we the people as MAGA politicians continue to run away from engaging with their electorate. I appreciate you.

Karen Myers

Eugene

Trump is the Threat

Joseph Stalin imprisoned and silenced his enemies to hold onto his power as a communist dictator. Adolf Hitler imprisoned and silenced his enemies in order to hold onto his power as a fascist dictator. Now, Donald Trump is trying to persecute and silence his political enemies in an attempt to establish his power as an authoritarian dictator. No, Mr. President, we will not give in to your extremist desires to turn our country into a dictatorship.

The biggest threat to democracy and to our country is not the “liberal media.” The biggest threat to democracy and to our country is not the “radical left” or “antifa.” The biggest threat to democracy and to our country is not Russia or China. The biggest threat to democracy and to our country is not nuclear weapons. The biggest threat to democracy and to our country is not Muslim extremism.

The biggest threat to democracy and to our country is Trump, and we will not stand by and allow you to destroy our country to fulfill your megalomanic desire to be dictator of the greatest power in the world.

Ward Ricker

Eugene