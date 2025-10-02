The Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Strides to the UO campus

The Alzheimer’s Association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the largest fundraiser fighting for Alzheimer’s care and research in the world, with more than 600 participating communities. The University of Oregon Neuroscience Club is partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association for Eugene’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The event will be held on the UO campus for the first time Sunday, Oct. 5. There are “families that are around here that are being affected by diseases,” says Brielle Alvarez, co-president and co-founder of UO Neuroscience Club. She says that is “the purpose of why we’re learning.” The walk begins at the EMU Green, where there will be tables for registration and a variety of sponsors providing information on local services. Registration is free, but participants are encouraged to donate to the cause. After the opening ceremony, the walk will span two and a half miles, providing a tour of campus, passing by all of the famous campus spots and the iconic Duck statues. There will be games, an appearance from The Duck and a variety of entertainment before the walk commences. All furry friends are welcome as well. Jenny De La Torre, co-founder and co-president of the UO Neuroscience Club, says, “It’ll be an amazing way to bring more of the Eugene community together. I think from my perspective, I was born and raised here in Eugene, and I hadn’t really heard of these community events, at least in my time growing up here.” She says having the event on the UO campus helps reach larger audiences and raise awareness. “To reach more people is our hope,” De La Torre says. The Neuroscience Club asks participants to wear purple as it is the official color of Alzheimer’s awareness.

Registration for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is 11 am Sunday, Oct. 5, at the University of Oregon EMU Green, 1395 University Street. The opening ceremony is at noon. Free. Pets are welcome.