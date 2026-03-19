Shop Small, Scream Loud

Have you ever felt the overwhelming urge to buy chainmail and a screen printed patch that says “ANTIFA Princess” while a live band serenades you with screaming vocals? At the Radical Alternative Development’s Moshpit Market, you absolutely can. The Moshpit Market, held at Wandering Goat, will have over 25 vendors selling art, zines, clothes, chainmail and a lot of other things. There will be vegan food inside of the café, and the music will be outside. The show will have six bands, headlined by Atlanta, Georgia’s Dim (screamo), and includes Portland bands Labrat (d-beat crust punk) and Gored (sludge metal) and Eugene bands Confluence (screamo-adjacent), DTMA (emo) and Murder Movies (emo). “It’s a volunteer operated community event organized by us, for us. It’s completely for disenfranchised people,” RAD organizer BriJit Jenkins says. “It’s important to create safe spaces for ourselves, because nobody is going to do it for us. We must organize.”

RAD’s Moshpit Market starts at 4 pm with music at 6 pm Saturday, March 21, at Wandering Goat Coffee Co., 268 Madison Street. $15 at the door. NOTAFLOF. For information, visit @rad.eugene.oregon on Instagram.