Singing the Lived Experiences

Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus is a fairly new group, formed in May 2018 in response to the need in the community to come together. With the height of the national HIV/AIDs epidemic in the 1980s, gay men’s choruses had already formed in San Francisco, Portland and other cities. Since then, even through the COVID pandemic, EGMC has continued to grow to about 60 members. As one of their three annual concerts, EGMC is collaborating with the Portland Gay Men’s Chorus for the first time to sing in Eugene together. This concert is called Legacies and celebrates the 30th anniversary of Robert Seeley’s “Naked Man,” a multi-cycle chorus that focuses on storytelling. Seeley used the texts from interviews and personal stories of San Francisco’s gay community during the AIDs epidemic. Alongside the piece, the chorus will also sing several songs from the Gay and Lesbian Association of Choruses. “It has a family feel to it, and singing is my favorite form of expression,” EGMC member Robert Knodel says. Knodel joined the choir in 2018. “Singing at the Eugene choir is my longest activity in my life, never missing a rehearsal,” Knodel says. “It is easy to come back.” Like Knodel, many members joined for various reasons and continue their commitment to show up and sing.

Legacies with Eugene Gay Men’s Chorus and Portland Gay Men’s Chorus is 7:30 pm Saturday, March 21, at the First United Methodist Church, 1376 Olive Street. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $10 for students. For tickets and more information, visit EugeneGMC.org.