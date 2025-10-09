Beyond the Bars

Eugene’s larger venues, like the Hult Center, McDonald Theatre, John G. Shedd Institute for the Arts and WOW Hall, are well-known to locals and those new to town soon hear about them. Some other places for music — like John Henry’s, Blairally Vintage Arcade and Sam Bond’s — are bar venues, meaning their concerts are 21-and-over, so many University of Oregon undergraduate students can’t get in.

There are, however, lots of great lesser-known places in Eugene for new students who may be underage to catch a show. These venues book everything from jazz to punk, acoustic music and more. We’ve compiled some of them here. Did we miss some? Let us know.

At the edge of the UO campus neighborhood is Art House (492 East 13th Avenue), a longtime movie theater turned part-time events venue. Betreena “Betty” Jaeger books the space and calls it a “listening room” with luxury seating, which tends to host acoustic music, singer-songwriters and Americana bands. Concerts are ticketed and always all-ages (no children under 6). A complete schedule of events is available at EugeneArtHouse.com.

Head north from Art House and find Gratitude Brewing (540 East 8th Avenue), located in Eugene’s emerging Riverfront District. Gratitude owner Tristan Cooley says the space serves beer and food and doesn’t book just one type of music. “There are regular jam sessions,” Cooley says, both bluegrass and jazz, and a Sunday open mic twice a month. Rock and folk bands often perform on weekends. There’s never a cover; the shows are listed on social media or at GratitudeBrewing.com, and they’re all ages until 9 pm.

Due west from Gratitude Brewing, there’s The Jazz Station (124 West Broadway), where local and touring jazz musicians often perform. The concerts are listed at TheJazzStation.org. Tickets are required, and the shows are always all-ages.

Punk and hardcore fans, continue west to Wandering Goat Coffee Co. in the Whiteaker Neighborhood (268 Madison Street). “Punk shows are way cooler in real life than on your phone,” Goat general manager Aaron Maltz says. “If you crave community and alternative forms of expression, you need to show up in support of both the artists and spaces.”

Goat shows are always all-ages and listed online at WanderingGoat.com as well as on social media; pay cover at the door (no one turned away for lack of funds).

Further into the Whit, there’s The Hybrid Gallery (941 West 3rd Avenue), most often hosting acoustic music, open mics with “listening room-type vibes,” according to Hybrid General Manager Jenn Vincent. “We also host a lot of drag and burlesque and super unique acts like belly-dancing accompanied by live music. We really love anything unique, wild and quirky.”

Shows are ticketed and sometimes all-ages. For a complete schedule of events, go to TheHybridEugene.com

For indie, punk, alternative and more, Ghost Town Outfitters (1040 Tyinn Street #8) in west Eugene doubles as a vintage clothing resale store, and at night, a music venue. Jordan Howell Rose books the shows, and Rose says Ghost Town is open to all sorts of music. “We love to open our warehouse door to the eclectic variety of genres in the area and those abroad,” Rose says. The concerts are always all-ages. For more information, search Ghost Town Outfitters on social media; pay cover at the door.And through Turning Tides Music, Mike Meyer brings most often acoustic music, including folk, bluegrass, Celtic and blues to several venues and performance spaces in Eugene, including Tsunami Books (2585 Willamette Street); Unity of the Valley (3912 Dillard Road); Maple Landing (246 Ivanhoe Avenue); and sometimes, The Hybrid Gallery. Meyer’s shows are ticketed and always all-ages. For more information, go to TurningTidesMusic.org.