Celebrating Native People

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an official Oregon state holiday devoted to commemorating Indigenous peoples’ culture and history. It lands on Columbus Day, this year, as a counter-celebration to acknowledge the injustices Native American tribes have faced at the hands of European colonizers. Here are a few ways to celebrate locally and learn more about the history of Indigenous people in Oregon on Indigenous People’s Day Oct. 13. The Native American Student Union will hold an Indigenous People’s Day Celebration at the EMU Amphitheater, complete with its annual flag raising ceremony, speakers lecturing on culture and history, and a showcase of traditional dances. The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art opens its doors outside of regular hours and provides free admission to honor the day, providing a free walk-through of all the exhibits, including “James Lavadour: Land of Origin.” Lavadour originates from the Walla Walla tribe and is currently an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. He depicts the Umatilla homelands in many of his paintings. Debbie Williamson-Smith, communications manager for UO Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, says, “It covers about five decades of work, and it really celebrates the artist’s deep connection to the eastern Oregon landscape, particularly the Indian reservation and the surrounding Blue Mountains region.” The Museum of Natural and Cultural History also adjusts its hours and provides free admission Oct. 13. All of the exhibits will be open to the public, but two exhibits specifically highlight the lives of Indigenous people and their history. “Transgressors” is a new exhibit that showcases a variety of artists from across North America and Central America to explore the intersection between queerness and Indigenous identities. It shows 14,000 years of Native culture in Oregon. Lexie Briggs, marketing and communications specialist for the Museum of Natural and Cultural History, says, “‘Oregon — Where Past is Present’ is a permanent exhibit that graphs the exploration of Indigenous people in Oregon at a time before recorded human history until present day.” This display includes items like the world’s oldest shoes, as well as a variety of basketry techniques.

The Native American Student Union’s Indigenous People’s Day Celebration is noon Monday, Oct. 13, at the EMU Amphitheater. Free. The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art is open 11 am to 5 pm Monday, Oct. 13, on the University of Oregon campus, 1430 Johnson Lane. Free entry all day. The Museum of Natural and Cultural History is open 10 am to 5 pm Monday, Oct. 13, on the Oregon campus, 1680 East 15th Avenue. Free entry all day.