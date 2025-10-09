Eating on Campus like a Pro

Acclimating to campus involves learning where you prefer to eat, where dining facilities are located, and how to satisfy your cravings.

Allow me, a University of Oregon student, to introduce you to the University of Oregon’s mighty five dining halls, pairing local ingredients with a restaurant experience. Small markets, cafes and two all-you-can-eat buffets are situated across campus. FYI: All University Housing dining venues are open to students, faculty, staff and community members. The dining hall most off campus folks know is open to the public is the Erb Memorial Union, but there’s more than the EMU to campus food.

For those seeking a dining and social experience, Unthank Hall provides an open space to satisfy your cravings and socialize with friends. Ethan Swilow, a junior public relations major, described Unthank as his go-to because of the options the dining hall provides. “So many options and variety for us students, you go in and they have classic American food from Duck’s House or pizza from Hearth and Soul, with places serving ramen, tacos and deli,” he says.

Unthank Hall’s PNW Public Market is the biggest dining hall the university has to offer, featuring a food court serving nine unique and locally sourced restaurants. With a variety of options, Unthank’s dining hall serves dine-in and take-out options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night snacks and groceries.

As someone who stays up late doing homework, I appreciate having a place for a quick snack or an extra boost of energy, such as Unthank’s Agate Street Market, which is open until 10 pm daily. The locally sourced grocery and convenience store is filled with organic produce, bulk foods, and all of the snacks and drinks you’ll need throughout the day.

As a student staple, Drake’s Deli is open every day from 10 am to 8 pm, and says variety is its hallmark. With daily specials bringing students back for more, paired with their menu staple, Drake’s famous hot chicken sandwich. Vegetarian options are available.

Part of what makes Unthank so unique is places like Duck’s House, known for its American-style menu serving the famous Oregon waffle. The sports bar-esque restaurant (which also serves Iris Vineyard wines, draft beer, ciders and hard seltzer) creates a social environment with several TVs playing the biggest games and most notable matchups.

Watershed, with its plant-based, gluten-free foods, is one of my personal favorite dining experiences. The acai bowls were my favorite way to get my body the nutrition it needed for a long day when I lived in Hamilton Hall.

Cafés serve students in many ways, especially by delivering a much-needed coffee before that early 8 am class. Cafés are located in several buildings and dining halls around campus, like Fresh Marketcafé in Global Scholars Hall. Serving a wide variety, the menu at Fresh Marketcafé is an easy grab for cuisines like Japanese and Italian, offering sushi, sandwiches, pasta, espresso and a deli bar.

The University of Oregon’s dining halls offer fresh and locally sourced produce. Photo by Corin Antonio.

Dylan De Cesare, a sophomore journalism major, says, “I think the best food on campus is the poke bowls in GSH,” he says. As someone who prioritizes health and food quality, he “appreciates the transparency” throughout the experience.

“In terms of a health perspective, GSH felt the most organic and healthy, the food made me feel good,” he adds.

As a buffet at the center of campus, located in Carson Hall, Carson Dining serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. One of the two buffet-style experiences, Carson Dining offers a unique culinary experience for Oregon students, allowing them to enjoy their own meals economically.

“We have students, maybe they’re having one meal or two a day, and they’re making it worth their money when they walk into Carson,” says Tom Driscoll, University of Oregon’s director of Housing and Dining Services.

I believe Carson’s breakfast can compete with any location on campus; the spread of healthy and craving-filling options checks every box. Carson’s continental breakfast is served from 7 am to 10:30 am Monday through Friday. The menu at Carson Dining includes a wide variety of sandwiches, salad bars, fruit, yogurt, juice, cereal options, dessert and frozen yogurt.

According to the UO, 16,000 meals are served per day and thousands of students rely on the University of Oregon’s dining halls to fulfill their daily needs throughout the year. All dining venues located around campus take Duck Bucks, meal points or cash. The UO says the average student spends $10-$15 per day.

Serving thousands of students is one thing; serving them in an environmentally sustainable way is another. Driscoll emphasizes the importance of sustainability.

“The biggest thing we do is use reusables versus disposables whenever possible,” he said.

Creating a healthy, sustainable environment for everyone on campus creates a social community. Driscoll describes the importance of community on campus and how the university makes an impact.

“I think people gather around food, and I think it’s where community is made. It’s the heart of the thing,” he says. “It may be a big dorm, 700 people living there, but a student’s kitchen, it’s the center.”

Driscoll adds that the community extends off campus. “We are open to the public. Come in, we take credit cards, not just meal plans. It’s a nice way to experience campus through its great food.”

Community member Lani Vi walks on campus as a form of exercise. When asked about food on campus, her favorite is “The Korean spicy chicken sandwich, it’s very good,” she says. Although she doesn’t eat food on campus often, the opportunity to feel a part of the UO community “is pretty cool,” she adds.

University Dining is available at the EMU, Unthank, Carson and Barnhart halls as well as the Living Learning Center. Find out more at Housing.uoregon.edu/dining.