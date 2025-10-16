• Banana Ball! For those of us who don’t follow sportsball but love a good TikTok dance, the Savannah Bananas are a dream team, and they are coming to Autzen Stadium June 27-28, 2026. Why is this news now? The popular events have a ticket lottery to buy tickets, which start around $40, and it closes Oct. 31. Find out more at TheSavannahBananas.com.

• Need to get kitted out for the No Kings 2.0 protest? Threadbare Print House and Cascadia Wildlands have teamed up for Fiercely Feminist or We All Belong T-shirts. Bring your own cotton T to 463 Washington Street on Friday to get it printed and make a donation to Casc Wild 3 pm to 6 pm Oct. 17. Also on Friday, City Club of Eugene teams up again with Springfield’s City Club to talk about the riverfront. Check it out at noon at the WOW Hall.

• Feeling rural? Head out to Oakridge’s Greenwater Park 11 am to 5 pm Oct. 18 for Oakridge Rocks the Park, a fundraiser for Save TV Butte, the rural town’s longtime fight to stop a nearby gravel mine. In addition to fundraising, the event will gather non-perishable food for people and pets, have a coat drive, a kid zone, mini-bike parade and chili cookoff.

• Just checking in to see how you all are feeling — the Ducks lost to the Hoosiers Oct. 11, despite Coach Dan Lanning taking off his shirt and the Duck riding into the ESPN Game Day fray on a horse. Emotions are all over the place these days. There’s the continued federal government shutdown, the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, Diane Keaton died, the damn time change is looming Nov. 2. On the less tense side, there’s the joyful way the World Naked Bike Ride protested ICE in Portland, the autumn leaves are awfully pretty and some people really do like pumpkin spice…

• The unanimous vote by the Eugene City Council to pause the Flock license plate cameras didn’t immediately pause the cameras — that was up to the current city manager, Sarah Medary, who is retiring in December. This is a good time to remember that Eugene has a council-manager form of government. The mayor is the tie vote on the council and agenda setter, but the manager, who is appointed by the council, implements policies. Folks have till Nov. 3 to apply to be Eugene’s next city manager with a salary of $238,076.80 to $319,217.60.